SHOCKING! This is how money is smuggled through airports (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 - This lady was busted trying to smuggle money through the airport by shoving the cash into the base of wedge-style heels.





Apparently, the woman started acting suspiciously and airport officials decided to frisk her further.





They ripped open two pairs of heels she had inside her suitcase and found the cash neatly shoved in the heels.





While it is not a crime to carry cash while travelling, some countries require that you declare the amount with you exceeding a given figure.





For instance, if you are travelling to the US, you must declare any amount over $10,000 to customs.





Watch the video below.



