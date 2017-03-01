SHOCKING details of what happens inside KOBIA’s office at JKIA, He is a real mafia.

Controversial city businessman, Paul Kobia, who is involved in gold scams and other crimes, has a custom office at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), where he only operates from at night.





It has seven doors only accessed through fingerprint and retina scanning and that’s where he carries out his fishy deals.





The office is manned by armed police officers.





“Kobia gets police officers to man the door at his JKIA office and engages the services of a person referred to as the “Chief Customs Officer” A source revealed.





“After he shows the client gold at his airport office, he orders him to deposit money in an account to cater for lift charges (airport charges, custom fees, freight and clearing costs” The source added.





However, once buyers dealing with Kobia deposit money in the account to cater for the services listed above, they don’t get any gold.





Majority of Kobia’s clients are foreigners who don’t follow up the matter after being conned because the process is long.





We understand that he shows the clients real gold at his airport office but fails to send it after being paid down-payment.





If he happens to send it to his foreign clients, they receive fake gold.





In 2009, he received $350,000 (Sh 35 Million) from a US Company as a downpayment in a deal for 300 Kg of raw gold, a deal that turned out to be a con.





The Kenyan DAILY POST