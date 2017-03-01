SHOCK on UHURU as Nyeri MCAs show him the middle finger - We are not your children

Members of Nyeri County Assembly have waged war against President Uhuru Kenyatta and the new Governor, Samuel Wamathai, for criticizing them during the burial of former Governor, the late Nderitu Gachagua.





Led by Speaker David Mugo, the MCAs said they will not allow themselves to be coerced by Uhuru or anybody into passing the supplementary budget.





He said the Nyeri Assembly was still within time limits set by the public finance Management Act, and that they will not be used as conveyor belts or rubber stamps.





“We shall never agree to be conveyor belts. We have a responsibility to critically interrogate the contents of the supplementary budget before passing it,” said Mugo.





The County legislators warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against interfering with the affairs of the County and let them do their work.





