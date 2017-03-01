SHOCK on UHURU as NKAISERY warns him against inciting people after linking RAILA to PEV

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery, has warned politicians to stop whipping emotions and issuing inflammatory statements that could blow up the country in flames yet again.





Speaking last Thursday, Nkaisery vowed to deal ruthlessly with any politician who incites people to violence ahead of the August polls.





He also warned them against insulting other politicians and rivals in public as that could cause tension among people and communities.





“I want to warn politicians to deists from issuing remarks that border on hate speech and incitement because we will not allow that to happen. They should also hold their tongues as not to insult their rivals in public,” Nkaisery said.





Surprisingly, Nkaisery’s warning came just a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta whipped up emotions while on tour of Kisii County where he linked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the 2007 post election violence.





The President accused Raila of setting the country on fire in a civil war that killed over 1, 300 after 2007 election, warning that the former PM was doing it all over again.





