SHOCK on UHURU as Mombasa politicians defend JOHO against his attacks and threats

Friday March 17, 2017 - Members of Mombasa County Assembly have come to the defence of Governor Ali Hassan Joho against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s attacks early this week.





Speaking yesterday, the MCAs condemned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to put Joho under ‘house arrest’ during his recent tour and the subsequent outburst against the Mombasa Governor.





They called on the President to clarify his recent diatribe against Joho or else things will never be the same again.





The leaders termed Uhuru’s utterances that Jubilee would discipline or deal ruthlessly with Governor Joho as tantamount to threats and that the President should clarify exactly what he meant.





“We have reasons to believe that Governor and County officials are in danger. That is why we are seeking a clarification of what the President meant by ‘dealing with and disciplining’ the Mombasa Governor,” said Tononoka MCA, Saad Ahmed.





He noted that immediately after Uhuru’s threats, Joho’s residence was raided by armed gunmen.





