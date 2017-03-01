SHOCK on UHURU as Governors vow never to attend his events after what he did to JOHO and NANOK

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Governors allied to the Opposition have threatened never to attend any of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s functions or National Government functions for that matter.





This follows Uhuru’s recent strange attitude which has seen him clash with Opposition Governors in public to the extent of insulting them badly with unprintable adjectives in front of people.





Led by Taita Taveta Governor, John Mruttu, the NASA Governors say they will not allow Uhuru to continue harassing and humiliating them in public anymore.





Mruttu revealed how he was invited to Uhuru’s function recently and not allowed to speak at all in his own County.





“I will never attend any of Uhuru’s functions again. I was invited to accompany the President while on tour of the region but was not even given a chance to greet people. I will reconsider my future engagements with the President,” Mruttu stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST