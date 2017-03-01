SHOCK on MIKE SONKO as he is abandoned by SAKAJA who has quit the Nairobi gubernatorial race

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Nominated MP, Johnston Sakaja, has quit the race for Nairobi governorship saying he will try his luck in the Senate position.





On Thursday , he presented his nomination papers to the Jubilee Secretariat at Pangani in Nairobi to run for Nairobi Senate seat.





The race for Jubilee Party's tickets for Nairobi governorship is crowded with more than three aspirants now remaining in the field.





They are former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, Dagoretti South MP, Dennis Waweru, and Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko.





Nairobians have welcomed the entry of Sakaja saying Nairobi needs a more sober leader unlike Mike Sonko who behaves like a toddler.





“Nairobi county needs sober leaders who can deliver. Sakaja is one of those few leaders we want,” Gideon Kibet said.





“Sakaja is a sound legislator who deserves every seat he wishes. He represents the interests of all in a mature and civilised way,” Harry Ndungu.





