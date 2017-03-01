SGR passenger locomotives clock impressive top speed during testing! VIDEO

The first batch of the SGR locomotives arrived in Mombasa two months ago and tests are ongoing ahead of June 1st - the date the first train will leave Mombasa for Nairobi.





Despite the hue and cry over the aesthetics as most Kenyans believe they are as ugly as ever, the speed is actually impressive.





During testing operations over the weekend, a passenger locomotive clocked a top speed of 156 km/h and Kenyans were impressed.





Watch the video below shared by Kenya Railways on social media.



