See why BARACK OBAMA’s sister, AUMA, is not happy with this Radio Jambo presenter.

Dr.Auma Obama, sister to former US President Barack Obama, has called out Radio Jambo presenter, Gidi Gidi, for misrepresentation of an interview she had at the Radio Africa owned station.





Auma says she accompanied a colleague for an interview at the station where they gave an insight on how their organization is helping children and youth in Kenya.





During the interview, Auma joked about what Barack is currently up to after retiring as US President and Radio Jambo’s digital team took the joke and ran with it.





They shared the lengthy interview on social media with the title, ‘Auma Obama tells Gidi what former President Obama is doing in his retirement’





She was angered by this gross misrepresentation of facts and took to twitter to blast Gidi.





Gidi did what he had to do and issued an apology.