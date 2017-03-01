See what this angry Doctor told President UHURU KENYATTA after his threat to sack them.

Striking Kenyan doctors have vowed to stay put until their demands are met despite threats from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Head of State warned of serious consequences if the doctors will not end their 3-month long strike.





The President lost his cool and blasted doctors claiming that they only work for two hours at their work stations then go to their private clinics.





He termed the strike as ‘blackmail’ and promised to ‘sort them out’ if they don’t return to work.





However, this lady Doctor has told off the President and warned that come August 8, the President may lose the election from the way he’s handling doctors.





