See what RAILA ODINGA did to a granny in Bomet that has left Kenyans talking (VIDEO)

Opposition leader Raila Odinga proved that he’s a down to earth leader after he allowed an elderly woman who had forced her way through a crowd with the intention of greeting him.





This happened in Bomet during the first political rally of the newly crafted National Super Alliance (NASA) that seeks to oust President Kenyatta come August 8th General Elections.





Raila’s security detail had tried to stop the granny from getting to the dais as the former PM was addressing the crowed.





“Haaya wacha huyo mama, don’t push that woman let her pass she wants to greet me,” Raila ordered his security after noticing the commotion.





The old lady was allowed to access the dais where she greeted him and the Opposition leader gave her some money as the crowd cheered on.





Watch the video below.



