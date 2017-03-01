See what PETER MUNYA is doing to ensure UHURU’s Jubilee fails - This was unexpected

Meru Governor Peter Munya has intensified campaigns to popularize his Party of National Unity (PNU) in Mt. Kenya.





Munya, who is also PNU’s Party Leader, pitched camp in Embu County over the weekend to drum up support for PNU aspirants in a bid to shake Jubilee Party’s dominance in the region.





He asked leaders and supporters to vote for PNU aspirants and not Jubilee’s in the upcoming General Elections.





The Meru Governor, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors, said his move to join PNU was as a result of the dissolution of Alliance Party of Kenya (APK), which was the political vehicle for the Ameru people and Mt. Kenya region at large.





He packaged himself as the region’s political kingpin saying he will be on the ballot come 2022 gunning for the Presidency because the region was ripe to produce a President.





The Kenyan DAILY POST