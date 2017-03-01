See what CID detectives took from JOHO during his grilling that was never reported by the media

Thursday March 30, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was grilled for more than 2 hours by CID detectives yesterday following claims that he forged his Form Four certificate.





Joho, who is referred to as the Sultan of Mombasa, was accompanied to the CID headquarters in Mombasa by his lawyer, James Orengo, Governor Amason Kingi and a host of his supporters.





Detectives took samples of his handwriting and signature for expert analysis against a handwritten section of the document the police allege was forged by Joho and used to gain admission to the university.





According to the police, Joho forged his KCSE certificate and result slip and awarded himself grade C+ in 1992 in order to gain admission to the UoN.





However, Joho has denied the forgery claims and distanced himself from the alleged documents saying he sat for his KCSE exams in 1993 and scored D- which he is so much proud of.





The Kenyan DAILY POST