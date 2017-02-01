See how RAILA’s people are suffering and he is not speaking about it, Shameful PHOTOs

As Raila goes round the country campaigning, his own people are suffering and he seems less bothered.





Water hyacinth is a big problem in Western where fishing is a major source of income but Raila has never spoken about it.





Local residents have now resorted to prayers to see if the problem will be solved.





According to Alai, Raila is playing with the lives of Luos for his self interests.





