See how much UHURU fears JOHO, trembles in his presence! No wonder he wants to finish him

Thursday March 30, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, deployed hundreds of heavily armed police officers to all Government institutions in Mombasa yesterday following the grilling of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho over his academic certificates.





The decision to deploy officers to guard Government installations ahead of Joho’s grilling was made on Tuesday after a high level security meeting that was headed by Coast Regional Coordinator, Nelson Marwa.





Sources within the security circles intimated that the Government took the decision following intelligence reports that Joho’s supporters were planning to invade these institutions to vent their anger over Joho’s frustrations by Uhuru’s Government.





As early as 7am yesterday, the police had erected four roadblocks along State House Road, where the County Police Headquarters and State House are located as tension gripped the County.





Police were also deployed to Mama Ngina Gardens, Treasury Square and Uhuru na Kazi Building, where they took positions ready to defuse Joho’s goons.





The Kenyan DAILY POST