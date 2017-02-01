See how Kenyans mocked UHURU KENYATTA for receiving food donations from a ‘Desert’

Kenyans took to social media to troll President Uhuru Kenyatta after the Head of State announced that he had received food donations from United Arab Emirates (UAE)





From the post on Facebook, the President said the donations consisted of 150 tonnes of assorted foods in support of the Government’s drought mitigation measures.





However, some Kenyans wondered why a country like Kenya is receiving food aid from a country that is 75% desert with average temperatures of 45 ゜





