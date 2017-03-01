See how GACHAGUA’s sons behaved like morons immediately after he died – This is uncouth!

Last week, Nyeri Governor, Nderitu Gachagua, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the Royal Marsden Hospital in United Kingdom.





Gachagua, 64, has been ailing since 2015 and he has been in and out of hospital over the last two years.





Last Monday morning, Gachagua who was a billionaire met his maker and thousands of Kenyans eulogised him as a hardworking Governor who had not time with silly MCAs from Nyeri County.





However, the death of Gachagua opened a can of worms inside his family. Barely hours after Gachagua death, tenants in his houses in Nairobi and Mombasa received letters from his sons asking them to no longer deposit rent in their father’s account but to instead deposit the money in their new account held by sons.





Gachagua was a rich man.





Last year, Gachagua’s fortunes increased after the Government paid his company Vipingo Beach Resort about Sh 1 billion for 62 apartments demolished in Nairobi’s South C for the construction of the Southern Bypass.





