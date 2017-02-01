See how former POTUS BARACK OBAMA went unwinding at his Caribbean vacation (PICs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 04:39
Former President Barack Obama went unwinding with extreme sports while on vacation at the Caribbean.
Obama was having a good time with billionaire friend, Richard Branson.
Having left the worries of the White House to successor Donald Trump, Obama was seen goofing around with Branson before he took to kite-surfing while smiling widely for the cameras.
