See the hefty salary that Citizen TV is paying JEFF KOINANGE, other anchors are not happy.

Seasoned journalist, Jeff Koinange, recently joined Citizen TV from KTN where he walked out in protest after some of his guests among them Tony Gachoka were banned from appearing in his popular show.





Jeff signed a deal with Royal Media Services to anchor Prime Time news on Wednesday and thereafter host his popular show.





Snoops have whispered to us that Jeff signed a two year deal with Royal Media Services that will see him earn Sh 2 million a month.





Jeff’s hefty salary has infuriated top anchors at Citizen TV among them Hussein Mohammed and Janet Mbugua.





They feel that Jeff is not all that important to RMS yet he is paid a whooping Sh 2 million a month.





The anchors feel that they have worked so hard over the years to make Citizen TV one of the most watched TV stations in the Country but the management has not improved their salaries.





Word has it that Janet Mbugua and Hussein Mohammed are planning to resign in protest after they were given extra duties without salary increment.