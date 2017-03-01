Sales Jobs in Kenya

Salesman/ Woman





We are a company based in Nairobi that deals with Personal Protective Equipment (PPES) and we are looking for self driven individuals to fill the position above.



Requirements





1. Diploma in Sales and Marketing or equivalent

2. Good communication skills

3. Ability to work long hours, meeting strict deadlines/ targets

4. Result oriented and ability to work with minimal supervision

5. Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills

6. Field sales experience an added advantage.



The job is commission based but an attractive retainer is offered if you are selected.





Application deadline 30th March, 2017.





If interested email your CV to

milnyok@yahoo.com