S3XY songstress, VANESSA MDEE, arrested over drugs! War on Drugs goes a notch higher

Vanessa Mdee is the latest Tanzania celebrity to be questioned over drugs.





The 28-year old songstress was arrested upon arrival from South Africa and interrogated before police went to her house to search for any evidence of drugs.





She was later tested whether she uses any prohibited drugs according to her lawyer.





The war on drugs in Tanzania started lasted month when Dar Es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Paul Makonda, released a list of suspected drug peddlers and addicts in Tanzania.





A host of celebrities were named. They included veteran singer TID, rapper Chidi Bendz and Mr. Blue, actresses Wema Sepetu and s3xy singer, Vanessa Mdee.





Vanessa is arguably the most sought after female artiste in East Africa with her latest song ‘Cash Madame’ enjoying heavy rotation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.