S£3XY AKOTHEE goes ga ga on ex-hubby who fathered her three daughters on emotional post.

S£xy Akothee has left tongues wagging after she did what many ladies, especially Kenyans, would not.





The happy-go-lucky mother of five took to Instagram to gush and shower praise on her ex-hubby who fathered her three daughters during his birthday.





Akothee narrated how they met and wished him well in an emotional post that has left people talking.





Well, as they say, the first cut is the deepest.





See the post below.