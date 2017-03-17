S3XY AKOTHEE exposes her old Mzungu dead beat baby daddy who loves S3X holidays.

Friday, March 17, 2017 - Controversial Kenyan singer Akothee better known as Madam Boss has exposed one of her dead beat baby daddy badly.





The flashy singer and proud mother of five kids with different fathers, took to Instagram to narrate how on one of her baby daddy has served her with court papers demanding his son despite the fact that he has never bothered to provide for him.





She went ahead to reveal how the said guy mistreated her and even threw her out during winter while she was heavily pregnant.





Read the post below.