RUTO’s problems compound as he is banned from Kakamega and is being chased in Rift Valley

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned Deputy President William Ruto against hijacking County projects and terming them Jubilee’s.





Speaking yesterday, Oparanya threatened to ban Ruto from visiting his County if his intention is to cling on his projects for political expediency.





Oparanya was reacting to Ruto’s remarks that the Jubilee Government would upgrade the Soy-Kogo Road with bitumen, the same road that Oparanya launched last week.





“The DP should stop interfering with roads under the County Government. We launched the project to tarmac Soy-Kogo Road last week and we will not allow him (Ruto) to interfere with it,” said Oparanya, through his Communication Director Sumba Juma.





He said the road construction fell under the County Government flagship project of tarmacking 200km of road across Kakamega worth over sh10 billion.





Already some roads have been tarmacked under this programme.





The Kenyan DAILY POST