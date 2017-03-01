RUTO’s ally in Lang’ata land grab to land a Jubilee ticket! Was in UHURU’s 2015 list of shame

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - After colluding with Deputy President William Ruto to grab a school playground in Lang’ata through the infamous Weston Hotel, Patrick Osero now feels popular enough to go for a Parliamentary seat.





Osero, who had claimed he was a registered director of Weston Hotel to shield Ruto from political heat, has identified Jubilee as his party of choice and even picked up nomination papers to run for Borabu Parliamentary seat.





This comes even as many of his supporters are in ODM and support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





Osero unsuccessfully vied for the seat in 2013 and was later appointed by Ruto as the board chairman of Agricultural Finance Corporation. He stepped aside after his name featured in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s infamous list of shame over land grabbing.





He was later appointed chairman of Tourism Finance Corporation after the corruption heat died out.





The Kenyan DAILY POST