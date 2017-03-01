RUTO will wish he hadn’t made these threats - Bomet is now gone and UHURU is not happy

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has hit back at Deputy President William Ruto for de-campaigning him during his recent visit to the County.





Ruto accused the Deputy President of invading his county and inciting people against him ahead of the August 8th General Election.





He vowed to ensure Jubilee loses all the Bomet County votes because of Ruto’s arrogance.





The Bomet Governor exuded confidence of beating Jubilee candidate, Joyce Laboso, saying he will finish the job by 9 am in August.





“I will trounce Jubilee in Bomet at 9 in the morning and there is no doubt about my retaining the Governor’s seat,” Ruto stated.





Ruto told the DP to keep off Bomet County and to allow residents to exercise their right to choose the leaders they want.





“You cannot dictate to Bomet people who they should vote for,” Ruto said.





