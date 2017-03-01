RUTO goes berserk as he accuses UHURU of sabotaging devolution - He should be voted out

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has accused the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, of being the stumbling block in the implementation of County functions.





Speaking while presiding over this year’s World International Water Day, Ruto said the Jubilee Government was sabotaging devolution at all levels.





He noted that failure by the Jubilee Government to increase allocation to devolved units has sabotaged devolution by affecting the rolling out of projects.





“National Government has denied Counties funds intentionally to portray us in negative light. Look at how they are using money to set up water dams yet Counties cannot afford to meet its functions of ensuring people have piped water in their homes,” said Ruto.





The fiery Bomet Governor who is fervent critic of the Jubilee administration, asked Kenyans to vote out Uhuru/ Ruto and vote in leaders who will ensure devolution works for them.





The Kenyan DAILY POST