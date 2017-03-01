RUTO fails to name Presidential candidate he will support as 5, 000 CCM delegates meet

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) failed to make a decision on who it will support for President in the August General Election as party delegates met.





The over 5, 000 CCM delegates who met in Bomet could not agree whether to back President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee or former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s NASA.





According to insiders who attended the meeting, the Kipsigis Council of Elders were sharply divided on which coalition to back in August and tasked the Bomet Governor to open talks with both NASA and Jubilee to avoid making a decision that would affect the party negatively.





“There were fears that if CCM backs NASA, there could be a possibility of it not getting the support it requires from the Kipsigis voting bloc in the South Rift region,” said one of the sources.





The meeting was also attended by Amani National Congress (ANC) Deputy Party leader, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, who invited CCM for talks with NASA.





