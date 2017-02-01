RUTO declares war against Jubilee as he vows to ensure Kenyans never vote for UHURU

The ongoing rebellion against Deputy President William Ruto in Rift Valley has reached another level.





Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has declared war against the Jubilee Government, urging residents not to vote for it in the August General Election.





Speaking last week, Ruto vowed to enlist as many people as possible into his Chama Cha Mashinani Party ahead of the polls.





He said he was targeting over 200, 000 members in Bomet alone. Ruto vowed to ensure Jubilee Party, which he accused of failing residents and the region, was not supported in his county in the coming polls.





“CCM has already registered over 100, 000 members over the last one month alone and we will ensure that our party is the dominant here,” Ruto stated.





Ruto faces Deputy Speaker Dr. Joyce Laboso of Jubilee for the Bomet Governorship in August.





