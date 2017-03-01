RISPER FAITH shares PHOTOs drinking a beer whose price can buy land in Kitengela.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , 16:32

City socialite, Risper Faith, shared photos drinking Louis XIII, an exotic beer that costs a whooping Sh 1.2 Million.

A shot of Louis XIII costs more than Sh 40,000 with the bottle of it retailing at Sh 1.2 million.

Perhaps she got hold of the expensive beer when they were shooting the ratchet Nairobi Diaries Show.

We understand she is struggling financially and this might be just showbiz.


This is what she posted.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno