RISPER FAITH shares PHOTOs drinking a beer whose price can buy land in Kitengela.

City socialite, Risper Faith, shared photos drinking Louis XIII, an exotic beer that costs a whooping Sh 1.2 Million.





A shot of Louis XIII costs more than Sh 40,000 with the bottle of it retailing at Sh 1.2 million.





Perhaps she got hold of the expensive beer when they were shooting the ratchet Nairobi Diaries Show.





We understand she is struggling financially and this might be just showbiz.



