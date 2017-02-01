RISPEP FAITH’s friend turned foe, MISHI DORA, reveals she is barren and leaks evidence.

City socialite, Risper Faith, has been struggling to get pregnant and this has forced her to use traditional herbs to see if she can conceive for her boyfriend, Brian.





This was revealed by her once good friend turned foe Mishi Dora, a fellow socialite at Nairobi Diaries show aired on K24.





The screen shots that Mishi Dora shared shows Risper Faith asking city socialite Bridget Achieng where she can get traditional herbs to aid her in conceiving.





Mishi Dora and Risper Faith have been attacking each other on social media and things seem to be getting ugly.





This is what Mishi Dora posted.





“Bring your bumpy @ss here now .. mummy is here… madam double decker.. I thought you said yesterday that all you need is Brian’s sp3rm in order to get pg.. smh… all the best….just kindly step on your breaks when it comes to my kids… or I’ll turn you upside down.. I don’t just bark. I bite honey lady Risper this is just the beginning….meanwhile I’ll be here sipping my tea as I wait for your live video tonight ….. I’m so tuned in tonight…You better not just keep us waiting there ooooh… This is just a taste of what is in my possession…ION.. I don’t always lose my battles easily… so I’ll see this to the end…”