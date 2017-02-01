Rift Valley supports UHURU’s re-election but for 2022, we’ll talk! MOI after NASA was unveiled.

Last month, four opposition leaders launched a unity agreement but without key elements of a power sharing formula.





In an agreement that was deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties, the leaders led by Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula hinted that the constitution might be amended to create more posts in Government if they win polls.





However in the agreement, KANU and Chama Cha Mashinani leaders were missing from the pact that will guide the opposition in winning the August 8 th General Election.





Sources said Raila tried to convince KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, to join the moribund NASA alliance but he refused.





He reportedly told Raila that Rift Valley is a Jubilee Party stronghold and selling any NASA idea in the area is like selling Jubilee ideas in Luo Nyanza.





Moi also said he will campaign for Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election and vowed to rally his troops to do the same in all the 47 Counties.





