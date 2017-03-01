Rift Valley politicians defend RUTO’s order to shoot and kill GIDEON MOI’s people in Baringo

A section of leaders from Rift Valley have defended Deputy President William Ruto’s shoot-to-kill order against bandits and cattle rustlers in Baringo and West Pokot Counties.





Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, and Baringo North MP, William Cheptumo, the leaders defended the Jubilee Government’s forceful disarmament in the region.





They said the forceful disarmament and the shoot-to-kill order against bandits issued by Ruto were the only solution to the problems that have seen hundreds displaced and others killed in the past one month.





This comes even as several other leaders opposed the disarmament exercise accusing the Jubilee Government of being bias.





Murkomen at the same time warned the Opposition led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to sop politicizing the war against banditry and cattle rustling and let the Government do its job.





