Rift Valley is not a UHURU/ RUTO’s stronghold, has never been and will never be - KALONZO

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed reports from some sections of the media that Rift Valley is a Jubilee Party stronghold.





Speaking last week, Kalonzo said Jubilee wants to capitalise on the ‘fake perception’ that it controls the Rift Valley to determine the outcome of the election.





“Wananchi want unity and a good life where they have access to services in the public sector, as well as get value for their taxes,” said Kalonzo on his way to Meru County.





The former VP said the political landscape is changing in the Rift Valley because voters want a leader who can address insecurity, stop corruption and improve all sectors of the economy.





“We were in Bomet as well as Eldoret and we held lengthy talks with the residents, who promised to work with us all the way to State House,” Kalonzo said.





He said the Jubilee Government has failed and asked Kenyans to elect a new Government in August.





“The Jubilee Government has totally failed Kenyans, and we will not give them room to steal the next election. We want free, fair and credible elections,” he said.





