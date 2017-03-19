Riders Jobs in Kenya

Riders

A distribution company based along Mombasa Road seeks to recruit riders to aid in transporting items within Nairobi.

Requirements

· He should have a KCSE Certificate.

· He should have a stamped licence.

· He should be flexible and able to manage duties assigned to him diligently.

· He should be a team player and able to work well with others.

· He should have a proven track record of honesty and trust.

· He should have worked in a similar position for 3 years.

Salary: KES15,000.

Kindly send your application with a short written testimonial of your greatest achievement (at Most Half a page) and expected salary to recruitment@peopleandstrategy.co.ke by 19th March 2017.

Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The candidate will be based in Nairobi.