Riders Jobs in Kenya

05:16

Riders
A distribution company based along Mombasa Road seeks to recruit riders to aid in transporting items within Nairobi.
Requirements
·         He should have a KCSE Certificate.
·         He should have a stamped licence.
·         He should be flexible and able to manage duties assigned to him diligently.
·         He should be a team player and able to work well with others.
·         He should have a proven track record of honesty and trust.
·         He should have worked in a similar position for 3 years.
Salary: KES15,000.
Kindly send your application with a short written testimonial of your greatest achievement (at Most Half a page) and expected salary to recruitment@peopleandstrategy.co.ke by 19th March 2017.
Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The candidate will be based in Nairobi.

   

