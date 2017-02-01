REVEALED: The shocking murder of a JKUAT female student linked to a quarrel over food.

A quarrel over breakfast cereals may have triggered a deadly chain of events that culminated in the gruesome murder of a 22-year old female JKUAT student.





Grace Nduta, was killed by her 24-year brother, Charles Kibe Mwaura, at their residence in Kahawa Sukari and parts of her body were found in different locations.





Some parts of her body were found in a bush in Juja Kalimoni while other parts were found stuffed in a bucket at a house in Kahawa West.





Apparently, his brother was infuriated after she insulted him for eating her Weetabix and killed her accidentally.





Charles, who has since confessed to the murder, is currently admitted at a Nairobi Hospital where he is receiving treatment after attempting to take his own life by stabbing himself in the stomach.





Their parents have refuted claims linking the killer to cults and use of drugs saying that he only tried to cover up to save them the agony after realizing what he had done.



