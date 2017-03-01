REVEALED! The millions MAINA KAGENI charges to advertise on his garbage morning show.

Alleged g@y presenter, Maina Kageni, is currently one of the popular radio presenters in the Country.

His morning show on Classic 105 has a huge audience that has been loyal for years.

Many people  claim that Maina discusses garbage on his morning show but he still attracts millions of listeners.

And he is making good money out of his popular morning show.

We have established that advertisers are parting away with good money to advertise  on Maina’s breakfast show.

For an advert to run for two weeks, you pay a whooping Sh 2 million and  for one month, it costs Sh 4 million.

Then you add an extra Sh 1 million if you want the advert to run during news or before the news start.

Now you know why Maina earns over Sh 1 million a month.

