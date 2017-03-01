Respect all elected Governors! RAILA orders UHURU and warns him of serious consequences

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader, Raila Odinga, has demanded that President Uhuru Kenyatta respects all elected leaders if he is to be accorded the same.





Speaking at a NASA rally in Mathare, Nairobi, last Friday, Raila criticised Uhuru for transferring his anger to Mombasa and Turkana governors.





Raila said Governors have a right to criticize the central Government according to the constitution and he should stop abusing them.





“Mwezi huu Uhuru amefanya maovu mengi zaidi. Anaenda Mombasa kule anasema asifuatwefuatwe. Huwezi mkataza governor akuje pale...county ni yake...je huo ni ungwana?" Raila posed.





"Akisema Joho anafuatana na yeye...Joho ndio Governor number 001 Mombasa."





(Uhuru has done many evils this month. He went to Mombasa and said he should not be followed around. You cannot tell a Governor where not to go...the County is his...Is this fair?).





Raila noted that he respects Uhuru as Kenya's leader but added that all other leaders deserve reverence.





"Ninaheshimu Uhuru kama rais.. ninamheshimu lakini niko na jukumu la kumkosoa. Sijapinga serikali. Ninampinga na sababu," he said.





(I respect Uhuru as Kenya's leader but it is my responsibility to correct him. I am not opposing the Government ... I am opposing him with justification.)





The Kenyan DAILY POST