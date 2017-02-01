Release of KURIA over incitement against RAILA haunts Judiciary as more want to be set free

Former Mt. Elgon Member of Parliament, Fred Kapondi, has denied claims that he threatened to recruit youths to cause violence.





Speaking yesterday, Kapondi said he was quoted out of context and therefore should be set free like Moses Kuria, who was acquitted for lack of enough evidence.





He said just like Moses Kuria, who was set free by the court even after calling for the killing of former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, he too should be freed.





In a video that has been doing rounds on social media, Kapondi is heard saying, “Kama ni kupanga vijana, hakuna mtu anajua kupanga kuliko mimi,”





(if it means organizing youths to cause violence, I know better and no one can match me).





