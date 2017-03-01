Receptionist Job in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a receptionist for one of its client. Our client is a leading interior and designing company in East Africa with a proven track record in the market.

Position Function

The Receptionist performs a variety of administrative duties, bearing responsibility for general office maintenance and ensuring that stationery and kitchen supplies are replenished. She will also be responsible for providing dedicated support to the Directors to ensure all executive and administrative tasks are handled efficiently and effectively.

Key Responsibilities

Scheduling

· Comprehensive diary management, including internal and external meetings, formal and informal engagements and keeping up to date with all activities involving the Directors

· Ensure all documentation and information needed for meetings are prepared in advance

· Preparing meeting requirements, taking minutes and following up on actions

· Organize all other meetings to be attended by the Directors including staff lunches, coffees and skype calls

· Arranging and managing all logistics related to travel and accommodation

· Preparing and producing documents, briefing papers, reports and presentations

· Occasionally, accompanying the Directors to meetings to provide general assistance

Communication

· Communicate and handle incoming and outgoing electronic communication on behalf of the Directors

· Follow up on requests and emails to/from the Directors

· Respect the need for confidentiality and sensitivity of information

General Administrative Tasks

· Manage the front office, ensuring that reception duties are handled in an efficient, professional and courteous manner. This includes primary responsibility for handling incoming and outgoing communication including calls, faxes and mail. Also type & word-process various documents and electronic information.

· Coordinates purchasing and issuing of stationery and other office supplies as appropriate, including ensuring that the kitchen supplies are replenished regularly.

· Arranges transport for employees’ site visits and external meetings.

· Coordinates Driver/Messenger’s delivery schedule and oversees his day-to-day duties.

· Scheduling Division and staff meetings. Take minutes at such meetings, interpret instructions and issues arising, and then follow up on actions as appropriate.

· Overall responsibility for maintenance of client files/folders.

· Maintain an accurate record of books, catalogues, periodicals and magazines; and ensure that all the periodic magazines and books are securely locked up; and issuing them to staff members whenever they need to use them.

· Create, implement and manage a system for tracking and accessing all A3 booklets, photographs and project evaluation forms which can be easily accessed and used when future requirements indicate such a need.

· Ensure the office is clean at all times and enforce clean desk policy.

· Review timesheet records regularly.

· Ensure office machines and equipment are well maintained and in good working condition.

· Carry out any other duties as required from time to time commensurate with the role.

Professional Qualifications

· Relevant first Degree

· Higher National Diploma in Front Office/Customer Service/Secretarial studies

· 3-4 years’ relevant work experience

· Knowledge in Sales & Marketing will be an added advantage

Skills Required

· Administrative and Office Management Skills

· Demonstrate a high level of initiative and attention to detail

Management skills:

· Ability to work under pressure and with short time lines, schedule and prioritize projects, accept criticism and other ideas.

· Must be a team player who is a problem solver, enthusiastic, highly motivated and with ability to multi-task.

Interpersonal skills: Must be a people person with ability to interact with other firm’s member

Communication skills: Effective written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Goals and results oriented

Be proficient with relevant computer software, especially but not limited to Microsoft packages

To Apply

Send your Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2731”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2731 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.