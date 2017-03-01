Reality dawns on GUMBO as LUOs reject his bid for Governor for being disloyal to RAILA

Rarieda Member of Parliament, Nicholas Gumbo, is having it very rough from the community as he prepares to unseat Cornel Rasanga as Siaya Governor.





This is after his bid was rejected for allegedly being disloyal to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





His troubles began a day after another aspirant, William Oduol, pulled out of an alliance with him, leaving his loyalty in question.





Speaking in Mageta Island, Siaya Deputy Governor, Wilson Onyango, accused Gumbo of breaking ODM’s unwritten rule by disobeying Raila.





He said the Rarieda legislator could not be trusted with County leadership because he is disloyal to the former PM, who is the de facto leader of the Luo people.





Similar sentiments were shared by ODM nominated MP, Oburu Odinga, who is also Raila’s elder brother. Oburu accused Gumbo of dishing out money in the County to de-campaign the former PM.





The Kenyan DAILY POST