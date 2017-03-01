Read the emotional letter one of the young men killed by JAGUAR had written to God.

An emotional letter written by one of the boda-boda riders who were killed by Jaguar during a grisly road accident along Sagana-Makutano road has emerged.

The 26 year old man had written a letter to God weeks before he died asking for forgiveness.
He also asked God to help with Sh 200,000 so that he could build a house and buy a motorbike.

I hereby come to your throne asking for your forgiveness for I have sinned against you,'' The letter read in part.

He also promised to give tithe in Church if he received the money.

“Lord I beg you to help me get KSh 200,000 to build a house and buy a motorbike. Also make me remember to give you tithe and offering from this amount,” He further begged in the letter.

