RAILA’s wife, IDA, visits a South African Prophet who’s linked to “Juju”, Gives her a gift.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida, was among thousands of worshippers who attended a miracle service hosted by controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri at his mega church in Pretoria, South Africa.





Apparently, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has been in the headlines with allegations that he uses “Juju” to confuse his gullible followers.





He has been faking miracles like Kanyari and milking his followers dry.





They see him as a small god who should not be questioned.





Prophet Bushiri recognized the presence of Raila Odinga’s wife saying, “ One of the VIPs in the house today is Mrs Ida Odinga, wife of former Prime Minister of Kenya. Thank you, ma'am, for worshipping with us. I have a gift for you after the service. God has a purpose for you, and God has a purpose for Kenya"





It’s not clear what kind of gift the Prophet gave Ida after he invited her to his office after the miracle service.





Ida has been in South Africa to look after her daughter who has a brain tumour.



