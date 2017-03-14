RAILA’s ODM says it will not accept the outcome of the 2017 election if IEBC uses NYS BVR kits.

Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has said ODM will not accept the outcome of the August 8 th elections if IEBC uses the BVR kits that were used to register National Youth Service cohorts.





Speaking last Friday, Wanga who was accompanied by Busia Women Representative, Florence Mutua, said the IEBC should come clean and explain how NYS BVR kits could be used to conduct elections.





According to the Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki, the kits were used by the Ministry to register NYS recruits who had not been registered as voters.





ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has raised concerns that the kits were being used by NYS to illegally register Kenyans and non-Kenyans, to rig elections.





Raila said the kits had been tampered with and could not be used in the August election.





“How can you accept an election that has been rigged using BVR kits from NYS,” Wanga posed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST