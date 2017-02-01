RAILA’s ODM denies leaked reports that KALONZO is NASA’s presidential flag bearer.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dismissed a document which indicated that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been selected as the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer.





In a statement to the press, ODM Executive Director, Oduor Ong’wen, said the aim of the said document is to “clearly” divert the attention of Kenyans from the fundamental issues contained in both the NASA Coalition Agreement and official statement.





“Dear Jubilee, forgery needs a little intellect. Thanks to their reckless actions, Kenyans can smell Jubilee disinformation and misinformation from a mile away,” said Ongwen.





The purported document stated that “It is the decision of the NASA steering committee that HE Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka be the 2017 NASA presidential candidate, pending ratification of this decision by the NASA delegates forum on 22nd March, 2017.”





The letter was signed by Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who is the head of the NASA steering committee.





Kalonzo and his men are yet to dismiss the said letter.





The Kenyan DAILY POST