RAILA’s ODM blasts MWAKWERE for joining Wiper - You are a coward and woman in trouser

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party has blasted former High Commissioner to Tanzania, Chirau Ali Mwakwere, for joining former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party instead of ODM after defecting from Jubilee.





Led by Dr. Issa Chipera, who is eying the Kwale Gubernatorial seat, the ODM brigade termed Mwakwere’s joining of Wiper as inconsequential.





They said Mwakwere had sensed defeat that’s why he moved to Wiper where he was assured a direct ticket by Kalonzo Musyoka.





“He has moved because he sensed defeat after ODM leadership denied him direct party nomination. We will wait for him at the ballot on August 8th and beat him hands down. Mwakwere’s time has expired. The move he is making is one of someone drowning,” said Chipera.





Similar sentiments were echoed by among other Gubernatorial aspirants - Nicholas Zani.





“He did not want to face us in the nomination and kept on knocking on party leaders’ offices to get an assurance that he will be given free nomination,” Zani said.





