RAILA’s NASA will pay doctors Sh 1 million each, not what UHURU/ RUTO offered - MUDAVADI

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) will implement a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with the doctors if it wins the Presidency in August.





Over 5,000 doctors downed their tools in December saying the Jubilee Government is yet to honor their agreement in 2013.





Details of the agreement (CBA) are that the highest paid doctor is set to earn Sh 942,500 a month.





Mudavadi said the NASA Government will honour the CBA and begged the doctors to resume work since millions of Kenyans are suffering.





“I am appealing to doctors to go back to work and help sick people in Government hospitals because Jubilee leaders are not willing to listen to them anymore," said Mudavadi.





Mudavadi, who was speaking in Mombasa, also thanked religious leaders for trying to negotiate with doctors to return to work and end the current stalemate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST