RAILA’s NASA was set to unveil its presidential candidate last Friday! Here is the name

The National Super Alliance (NASA) has finally picked the coalition’s flag bearer to face President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August polls, Machakos Senator, Johstone Muthama, has claimed.





Addressing the media last Wednesday, Muthama who is also a member of the National Coordinating Committee that was mandated to pick the flagbearer, said negotiations are complete and they have a candidate.





Muthama said what now remains is the public unveiling of the candidate which will be done before the end of this month.





A source close to NASA leaders said the coalition was planning to unveil its presidential candidate last Friday.





The source said Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula met secretly last Tuesday and decided to shock the nation on Friday by announcing who will be the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





“They met and decided to announce the flag bearer on Friday,” he said.





What happened??





