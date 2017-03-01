RAILA’s MPs want UHURU to kneel down and apologize for insulting JOHO and NANOK in public

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - Members of Parliament allied to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM have warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop using foul language and insulting those opposed to him in public ahead of the August 8th General Elections.





This follows recent outbursts by Uhuru targeting Opposition Governors among them Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Turkana counterpart, Josephat Nanok.





The MPs led by ODM Chairman, John Mbadi, accused the President of being unreasonable and demanded an apology on behalf of Joho and Nanok.





“Intimidation of Opposition leaders and hatred do not suit the holder of the office of the President. Uhuru must stop making inflammatory and derogatory statements,” Mbadi said.





“The President must appreciate the fact that the Constitution fundamentally changed Kenya’s political architecture. That era of imperial and authoritarian Presidency was buried deep and forgotten when Kenyans overwhelmingly chose a new Constitutional dispensation,” he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST