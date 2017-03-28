RAILA’s men are behind rumours that I am leaving NASA; he wants to discredit me as traitor

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed perceptions that he was planning to leave the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8th General Election.





This follows claims that Musyoka has one foot in NASA and only waiting for an opportune moment to ditch the coalition for Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee.





Addressing a rally in Kitengela, which was also attended by Amani National Congress Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, Kalonzo said he is in NASA to stay and has nothing to do with the rumours.





However, he blamed his Coalition partners for spreading these rumours to discredit him.





“There are sycophants in NASA who don’t want others to speak freely. These are the ones who have said that I am leaving immediately I presented by nomination papers to my party last week,” said Kalonzo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST